Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

