Stableford Capital II LLC Has $677,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. 986,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The company has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

