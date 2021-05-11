Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,227. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

