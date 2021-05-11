Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 7,832 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 58.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $180.61. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,274. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

