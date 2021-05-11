Stafi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.20 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005232 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $33.48 million and $18.20 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

