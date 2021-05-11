Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 6,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

