State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

GM opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

