State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $469.97 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

