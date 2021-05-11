State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

