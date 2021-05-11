State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.91 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

