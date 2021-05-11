State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fiserv by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4,086.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.