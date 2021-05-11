State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $214.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.48. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

