State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,973.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

