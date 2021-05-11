State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,135 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.