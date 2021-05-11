State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Jabil worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

