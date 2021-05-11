State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.90 Million Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

RXN stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.