State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

