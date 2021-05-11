Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,325. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -207.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.38.

STLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.06.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

