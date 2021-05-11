Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

STLA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60. Stellantis has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $805,441,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $147,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $85,421,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $73,695,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $23,026,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

