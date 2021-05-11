Stephens Initiates Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

