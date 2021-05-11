stETH (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

