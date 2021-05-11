Stifel Nicolaus Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

MAR stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 91.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott International by 56.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott International by 161.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Marriott International by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit