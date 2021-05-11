Stifel Nicolaus Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $140.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

MAR stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 91.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott International by 56.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott International by 161.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Marriott International by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

