Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.93. 62,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,370,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

