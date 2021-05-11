Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $5,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

