Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $79.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

