Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,613 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,697,490.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,477 shares of company stock worth $9,314,372. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

