Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

CHD opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

