Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $273,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

