Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 673.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

