Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 21,379 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $381,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NCA stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

