Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,284 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,786,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,803,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.