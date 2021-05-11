Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.06. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 228,074 shares.

The company has a market cap of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

