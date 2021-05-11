Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 19,188 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

