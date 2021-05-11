Strs Ohio Has $1.01 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -197.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

