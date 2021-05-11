Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.30.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

