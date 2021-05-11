Strs Ohio Purchases 19,300 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

