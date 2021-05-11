Strs Ohio Purchases 4,100 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

