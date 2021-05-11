Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 103,266 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

COTY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

