Strs Ohio Sells 25,425 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,501,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

TDC opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

