Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,483 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $113,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.