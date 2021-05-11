Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 178,544 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $110,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

