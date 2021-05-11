Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,568 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $103,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

