Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,202 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $88,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

KSU stock opened at $307.82 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $309.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.