Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $94,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.