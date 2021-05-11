Summit Financial LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $267.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,564. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $168.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

