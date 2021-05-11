Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 21.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $165,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 179,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

