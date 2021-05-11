Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises approximately 3.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Summit Materials worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. 29,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

