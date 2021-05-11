SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$418.24 million.

SOY opened at C$13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. SunOpta has a 12-month low of C$4.44 and a 12-month high of C$21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

