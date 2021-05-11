Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

RUN stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.26 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

