Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,991 shares of company stock worth $7,090,823 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

